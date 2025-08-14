Here It Comes
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Kimi’s Tightrope: Openness and Revenue at Once, but New US Ban Risks
Adopting a new license, with revenue comes regulability
Jul 27
•
Graham Webster
and
Kevin Xu
What if the US and China both have 'leads' in AI?
If we pull the discourse taut over reality, it just might break.
Jul 18
•
Graham Webster
Is China about to constrain open AI models?
Here's what to watch based on a suggestive Reuters report
Jul 8
•
Graham Webster
June 2026
20 years of stuff I didn't see coming (DSTC #3)
Nostalgia churned up by a return to D.C. 20 years into a career
Jun 11
•
Graham Webster
May 2026
Why the US-China 'AI race' narrative confuses everyone
It's not because no one in the US is competing against anyone in China
May 11
•
Graham Webster
April 2026
Death of Chinese Open-Weight AI Exaggerated
Three big drops in a day: DeepSeek, Kimi, Qwen
Apr 24
•
Graham Webster
February 2026
What is Anthropic's message in alleging Chinese distillation efforts?
National security, rights, closed-source, and export controls
Feb 24
•
Graham Webster
New year, new monthly publication
One of the quirks of working in US-China relations is the double-renewal of the Gregorian and Lunar New Years.
Feb 17
•
Graham Webster
August 2025
Behind the Biden Chip Controls
My new piece for WIRED is out today
Aug 14, 2025
•
Graham Webster
Podcast: Contrasting AI Action Plans from US, China
My conversation with Justin Hendrix for the Tech Policy Press podcast
Aug 4, 2025
•
Graham Webster
May 2025
There is no US-China truce to undermine
It was a partial US retreat. Tech and general conflict never cooled.
May 29, 2025
•
Graham Webster
I was wrong (in part) about US-China talks - DSTC #2
China was more open to trade negotiation than I guessed
May 12, 2025
•
Graham Webster
© 2026 Graham Webster
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts